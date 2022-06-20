The New Yorker: Trump Believes He'd Beat DeSantis in 2024 GOP Primary

In a piece for this week's issue of The New Yorker, profile writer Dexter Filkins reports that — based on a personal conversation — former President Donald Trump believes he'd prevail over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican primary, if each sought out the presidency through the GOP ticket.

A portion of Filkins' passage reads: "Trump told me that he was 'very close to making a decision' about whether to run. 'I don't know if Ron is running, and I don't ask him,' [Trump] said. 'It's his prerogative. I think I would win.' "

DeSantis, 43, up for reelection as Florida's governor in November, has been a household name in the national political landscape for only about four years.

Former President Trump, who will be 78 on Election Day in 2024.

A political consultant familiar with Trump and DeSantis told to The New Yorker: "Trump can do everything now that he could do when he was President, except shoot off missiles. He's making a lot of money. That's the most important thing to him."

Filkins writes: "Ron has heard way too many times, 'You're next.' "

DeSantis' fundraising arm for Florida's gubernatorial election has reportedly raised more than $100 million, a record-setting pace for a single election cycle in the state.

Numerous tracking polls have DeSantis as an overwhelming favorite for governor over Democratic Party challengers Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried. (Primary day is Aug. 23.)

If successful, that gubernatorial victory could lead to a Trump-like war chest of campaign funds for the 2024 election cycle.