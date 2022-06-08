Trump 'Handily' Beats DeSantis in Club for Growth Polling

Former President Donald Trump "handily" defeats Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head matchup for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in most states being polled regularly according to Club for Growth reports.

"As Trump prepares to possibly announce his campaign in the next two months, multiple sources say the Club for Growth has regularly tested Trump v DeSantis in its polls in different states. A Club official insists it’s been to test Trump’s strength in the party," New York Times senior political reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Tuesday.

"Through a spokesman, a Club official says Trump wins ‘handily’ in every state but Georgia."

News of Club for Growth polling a race between Trump and DeSantis could be more evidence that many conservatives believe the two men will battle for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Trump has hinted strongly that he will run to reclaim the White House.

A University of Massachusetts Amherst Poll released last month found that 55% of Republicans continued to support the former president as their first choice for the party’s nominee in 2024.

However, DeSantis defeated Trump 71% to 67% during the weekend in a GOP presidential straw poll among attendees of the Western Conservative Summit. No other candidate earned 30% support.

DeSantis (38%) also beat Trump (32%) in a May 21 survey of Wisconsin GOP state convention straw poll voters.

Last month, Ed Rollins, one-time campaign chairman for former President Ronald Reagan, and conservative activist Lilian Rodriguez-Baz helped launch a political action committee in DeSantis' honor.

Florida Politics reported that DeSantis also had been competitive with Trump in prediction markets tracking the 2024 election.

The Club for Growth describes itself as a national network of more than 500,000 pro-growth, limited-government Americans who share in the belief that prosperity and opportunity come from economic freedom.