Tags: trump | desantis | pence | north carolina | convention

Trump, DeSantis, Pence To Descend Upon N.C. GOP Convention

By    |   Monday, 08 May 2023 07:16 PM EDT

A trio of potential frontrunner 2024 Republican presidential nominees are slated to descend upon North Carolina next month for a GOP Convention. 

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Former Vice President Mike Pence will make speeches in North Carolina in June, the North Carolina GOP announced Monday.

According to The Hill, DeSantis and Pence will speak on June 9, and Trump will speak on June 10.

Following the announcement, North Carolina Republican Party Chair Michael Whatley tweeted he’s “thrilled to welcome Trump, Pence and DeSantis for the 2023 North Carolina State Convention in [Greensboro, North Carolina]. This is a testament to the importance of NC as a battleground state and strength of our Republican Party going into the 2024 cycle.”

Other GOP Republican speakers scheduled to appear include North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd and North Carolina Reps. Virginia Foxx, Dan Bishop, Chuck Edwards, Richard Hudson, and Patrick McHenry.

Meanwhile, as DeSantis and Pence make the rounds in critical states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, despite not formally declaring their candidacy, Trump declared mid-November before kicking off his campaign trail run. Other candidates who have officially declared a bid for the Republican nomination include former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

The convention will be held from June 8 to 11.

