×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2020 Elections | Donald Trump | trump | desantis | pence | dispute

DeSantis Won't Take Sides in Trump-Pence Dispute

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 February 2022 10:21 AM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is steering clear of the ongoing dispute on whether former Vice President Mike Pence had the power to overturn the 2020 election.

Pence on Friday had rebutted former President Donald Trump's claims that Pence could have somehow overturned the results of the 2020 election, The Associated Press noted.

He said that the former president was simply "wrong" in saying it could have been done during the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification of the results.

"President Trump is wrong," Pence said. "I had no right to overturn the election."

Last week, Trump had said the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol should instead probe "why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval."

He also blasted Pence, declaring that "he could have overturned the election."

DeSantis was asked Monday if he agrees with Trump or Pence.

"I'm not. I … ," DeSantis told reporters at an immigration-related media event  in Miami before he cut himself off, NBC News reported.

Pushed by a reporter for a reply, DeSantis, who is said to be considering a White House bid, moved to another subject and said he had a "great working relationship" with the Trump administration during the two years his administration overlapped with it.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is staying clear of the ongoing dispute on whether former Vice President Mike Pence had the power to overturn the 2020 election.
trump, desantis, pence, dispute
213
2022-21-08
Tuesday, 08 February 2022 10:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved