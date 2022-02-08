DeSantis Won't Take Sides in Trump-Pence Dispute

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is steering clear of the ongoing dispute on whether former Vice President Mike Pence had the power to overturn the 2020 election.

Pence on Friday had rebutted former President Donald Trump's claims that Pence could have somehow overturned the results of the 2020 election, The Associated Press noted.

He said that the former president was simply "wrong" in saying it could have been done during the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification of the results.

"President Trump is wrong," Pence said. "I had no right to overturn the election."

Last week, Trump had said the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol should instead probe "why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval."

He also blasted Pence, declaring that "he could have overturned the election."

DeSantis was asked Monday if he agrees with Trump or Pence.

"I'm not. I … ," DeSantis told reporters at an immigration-related media event in Miami before he cut himself off, NBC News reported.

Pushed by a reporter for a reply, DeSantis, who is said to be considering a White House bid, moved to another subject and said he had a "great working relationship" with the Trump administration during the two years his administration overlapped with it.