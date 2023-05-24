×
trump | desantis | maga | 2024

MAGA PAC Ad: DeSantis Fought Trump's Agenda

By    |   Wednesday, 24 May 2023 02:39 PM EDT

The Make America Great Again PAC on Wednesday chided Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a new advertisement, noting that while he represented Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives, he fought against then-President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda. 

In the spot, posted on the PAC's Twitter page, the Trump-backing group says Trump protected Social Security benefits while DeSantis, who they referred to as a "swamp creature," voted to cut the programs. 

It also shows a clip of a leaked debate prep video, with DeSantis saying he "voted contrary to [President Trump] in the Congress."

The advertisement goes on to say Trump built more than 400 miles of border wall while DeSantis voted against funding, and that Trump cut taxes, particularly with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, but DeSantis backed a national sales tax. 

DeSantis had cosponsored a flat-tax bill that would have introduced a 23% federal sales tax, but that would have eliminated the Internal Revenue Service as well as income, estate, payroll, and gift taxes. 

"President Trump is the only candidate ready on day one," the ad concludes. 

The advertisement, which says it is not endorsed by the candidate, was released in the hours before DeSantis was to announce his candidacy in the 2024 presidential primary. The announcement is to be made on Twitter on Wednesday during a talk between DeSantis and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, DeSantis' campaign confirmed Tuesday. 

The DeSantis campaign did not return a request for comment on the ad.

 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


