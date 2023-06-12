Trump Slams Okla. Gov. Stitt For Endorsing DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday after Stitt endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the Republican presidential primary.

"Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, who I didn't know very well, called me before his last election to say he was in BIG trouble and very much needed my Endorsement. I LOVE Oklahoma & won 77 out of 77 counties, something that never happened before," Trump said on Truth Social. "Ronald Reagan was next with 56."

Trump continued that "I gave him my endorsement, he immediately went way up, and won. Now, despite the fact that DeSanctimonious is losing to Biden, & me, Stitt just endorsed him. Wow! He disliked 'the Indians' & my great Senate pick!" Trump made an apparent reference to the working relationship with Indigenous tribes within the state carried out by Stitt, who is himself a member of the Cherokee Nation.

The Hill pointed out that, despite Trump's claim, former President George W. Bush in 2004 and Sen. Mitt Romney in 2012 both also won all 77 counties in Oklahoma when they ran for president.

Trump unleashed his criticism after DeSantis visited Oklahoma on Saturday and formally received the governor's endorsement.

Stitt said in a statement that "DeSantis is a strong conservative and principled leader, and I am proud to endorse him for president. As fellow governors during COVID, DeSantis did not surrender states' rights and individual liberties over to groupthink."

Stitt continued that "in this election cycle, Oklahomans will remember that DeSantis was one of the few who never backed down in the face of adversity, because DeSantis operated with dogged conviction and shared our values for a limited government and free country."