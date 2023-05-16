×
Tags: trump | desantis | abortion | 2024 primary

Report: DeSantis to Hit Trump on Abortion Issue

By    |   Tuesday, 16 May 2023 04:40 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, likely to jump into the 2024 Republican presidential race, is preparing to knock former President Donald Trump's abortion views.

According to a Tuesday report by CNBC, DeSantis already took a swing at Trump this week after the former president condemned Florida's new six-week "heartbeat" abortion law as too severe.

DeSantis touted Senate Bill 300, the Heartbeat Protection Act, while talking to reporters Tuesday as something "probably 99% of pro-lifers support."

DeSantis also noted that Trump failed to provide a direct answer to The Messenger in a new interview on if he would have signed the legislation.

"As a Florida resident, he didn't give an answer about, 'Would you have signed the heartbeat bill that Florida did, that had all the exceptions that people talk about?'" DeSantis said.

"The Legislature put it in; I signed the bill; I was proud to do it," he continued, reiterating that Trump "won't answer whether he would sign it or not."

DeSantis' comments follow The Messenger's summary of Trump's recorded opinion on SB 300, which it said was unclear. Thus, The Messenger argued, it is still unknown exactly where the former president stands on it.

"He has to do what he has to do," Trump said of DeSantis and his new law. "If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don't even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh."

Elsewhere in the 2024 primary, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., have backed stricter abortion restrictions, CNBC noted.

Nikki Haley, former United States ambassador to the United Nations, has sought a more moderate position, signaling that the next president must find a "national consensus" on the hot-button topic.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
