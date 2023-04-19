Vern Buchanan Is Seventh Florida Rep. to Back Trump

Florida Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan, representing Tampa's eastern suburbs, became the seventh congressman in his state to back former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

"If we want to get our economy back on track, Donald Trump is just the guy to get it done," Buchanan stated. "From lowering taxes to protecting our borders to promoting America-first trade deals, President Trump has done it before and will do it again."

He joins Reps. Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Cory Mills, Anna Paulina Luna, John Rutherford, and Greg Steube.

It comes one day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with House Republicans in Washington, D.C., with several strategists informing Politico that the trip didn't help his chances at a potential White House bid.

DeSantis "is in a much weaker position now than he was a few months ago. Trump is in a much stronger position," Republican consultant Sarah Longwell told the outlet, adding that the governor has "had a tough few weeks."

Wisconsin Republican operative Mark Graul, who said he believes DeSantis is still a strong contender, acknowledged that he has "struggled a little bit with how best to handle" his popularity.

Thus far, only one member of Florida's 20-strong Republican delegation, Rep. Laurel Lee, has backed DeSantis. Elsewhere, the governor has the support of Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

DeSantis is yet to announce an official run for the 2024 Republican nomination, with Trump currently receiving the backing of more than 40 House Republicans from across the country.