Tags: trump | deportation | venezuela | colorado | immigration | illegal migrants

Judge: WH Must Give 21 Days' Deportation Notice to Some Venezuelan Migrants

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 02:05 PM EDT

A federal judge in Colorado directed President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday to give Venezuelan migrants detained in that state notice 21 days in advance before any deportations under a law historically used only in wartime and to inform them of their right to challenge their removal.

In a written ruling maintaining a temporary block within Colorado on deportations under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney said the administration must tell the migrants in a language they understand that they have the right to consult a lawyer.

During a court hearing on Monday, Sweeney had expressed skepticism that the 24 hours' notice the administration had pledged to give would satisfy the U.S. Supreme Court's earlier order requiring migrants be given the opportunity to challenge their removals in court.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

2025-05-22
Tuesday, 22 April 2025 02:05 PM
