Trump Deploys ICE Agents to Assist TSA at US Airports

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be sent to U.S. airports beginning Monday to assist Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said ICE would support TSA agents who have continued working during a partial government shutdown. He had also warned a day earlier that he would deploy ICE officers to airports if congressional Democrats did not agree to fund airport security.

Tom Homan, the White House border czar, confirmed the planned deployment, describing it as an effort to address long security lines during a busy travel period. Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Homan said ICE agents would help TSA manage passenger flow as staffing shortages have increased amid the shutdown, during which many TSA employees are working without pay.

“It’s a work in progress, but we will be at airports tomorrow, helping T.S.A. move those lines along,” Homan said.

Homan said details of the deployment were still being finalized, including the number of agents and the locations where they would be assigned. He indicated that airports with the longest wait times—potentially up to three hours—would be prioritized. More specific plans were expected later in the day.

He added that ICE personnel already stationed at airports could take on roles such as monitoring exits and other non-screening areas, allowing TSA agents to focus on security screenings.

“This is about helping T.S.A. do their mission, and get the American public through that airport as quick as they can, while adhering to all the security guidelines and the protocols,” Homan said.

The proposal drew criticism from Democratic leaders. Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York said deploying ICE agents to airports could pose risks, arguing that they are not trained for TSA functions.

Trump reiterated his position in a series of social media posts, stating that ICE agents would be ready to deploy if the congressional funding impasse continued. He said the move would also expand immigration enforcement efforts, including the arrest of undocumented immigrants.

The announcement comes as a partial government shutdown has contributed to increased wait times at several major airports. While most TSA employees are classified as essential and continue working, they have not been paid during the funding lapse. Officials have reported rising absentee rates and hundreds of resignations since the shutdown began in mid-February.

The funding dispute remains unresolved. Senate Democrats have pushed for legislation to restore pay for TSA workers, while Republicans have argued for broader funding of the Department of Homeland Security. Negotiations between lawmakers and the White House have continued, with both sides indicating some progress in recent talks.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune warned that delays in reaching an agreement could worsen conditions at airports, as passenger congestion continues to increase.