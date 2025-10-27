Trump Slams Democrats Over 'Fake' Political Ads

President Donald Trump took aim at Democrats running political ads that he says ignore "real polls" and distort his record.

Trump took to his social media platform early Monday, seemingly while on his way to Japan from Malaysia.

"After winning THREE Elections, BY A LOT, I am now getting the best Polling Numbers that I have ever received," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"People see how strong the Economy is, the Trillions of Dollars of Investment pouring into our Country, the Record Setting Strong Border (After years of millions of criminals pouring through it, totally unvetted and unchecked!), ending 8 wars in eight months, no men playing in women's sports, no transgender for everyone, rapidly falling Energy prices, and much more!

"Despite all of this, the Radical Left Losers are taking fake ads, not showing REAL Polls, but rather saying that I’m Polling at low levels.

"These are the people that I’ve been beating for years, and am continuing to do so, but by even bigger margins. These ads should not be allowed to run because they are FAKE!"

Recent ad campaigns show Democrats shifting from purely generic "vote blue" or "protect democracy” themes to targeted messaging that emphasizes Trump's record, his potential future agenda, and specific issues such as free speech, taxes and healthcare.

Late Thursday, Trump said he was ending "all trade negotiations" with Canada because of a television ad opposing U.S. tariffs that he said misstated the facts and called "egregious behavior" aimed at influencing U.S. court decisions.

While speaking with reporters on Air Force One, Trump said he would rule out running for the vice presidency in the 2028 U.S. election, an approach some of his supporters have floated to allow the Republican president to serve an additional term in office.

"I'd be allowed to do that," Trump said. "I wouldn't do that. I think it's too cute.

"Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that. It's too cute. It's not — it wouldn't be right."

No one may be elected to the U.S. presidency a third time, according to the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Reuters contributed to this report.