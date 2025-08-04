WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | dems | crazed lunatics | nominees | funding

Trump Hammers Democrats Over Nominees: 'Crazed Lunatics'

By    |   Monday, 04 August 2025 07:44 AM EDT

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being "crazed lunatics" after they allegedly refused to advance his nominees unless given $2 billion in federal funding.

Trump on Saturday night wrote that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer can "GO TO HELL!" after the Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a deal that would have allowed some of Trump’s nominees to be put to a vote.

"Democrats, lead by Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, are slow walking my Nominees, more than 150 of them. They wanted us to pay, originally, two billion dollars for approvals. The Dems are CRAZED LUNATICS!!!" Trump posted Sunday night on Truth Social.

Democrats asked for multiple billions in government funds to be released in exchange for a vote on a group of nominees Trump wanted confirmed before lawmakers left for their August recess, CBS News reported Sunday night

Schumer had been negotiating with Republicans for $5 billion for the National Institutes of Health, $1 billion for the Global Fund, $300 million for the World Food Program, $50 million to fight HIV in developing countries, about $140 million for the United Nations Children's Fund, and other money funding that had been previously approved, sources told CBS News.

Senators believed they had a deal to get about 20 nominations through before the president put an end to the deal, the outlet reported.

Republicans say they may try to change Senate rules when they return in September to speed up the pace of confirmations.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being "crazed lunatics" after they allegedly refused to advance his nominees unless given $2 billion in federal funding. Trump on Saturday night wrote that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer can "GO TO HELL!" after the Democrats...
trump, dems, crazed lunatics, nominees, funding
250
2025-44-04
Monday, 04 August 2025 07:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved