Trump Hammers Democrats Over Nominees: 'Crazed Lunatics'

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being "crazed lunatics" after they allegedly refused to advance his nominees unless given $2 billion in federal funding.

Trump on Saturday night wrote that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer can "GO TO HELL!" after the Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a deal that would have allowed some of Trump’s nominees to be put to a vote.

"Democrats, lead by Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, are slow walking my Nominees, more than 150 of them. They wanted us to pay, originally, two billion dollars for approvals. The Dems are CRAZED LUNATICS!!!" Trump posted Sunday night on Truth Social.

Democrats asked for multiple billions in government funds to be released in exchange for a vote on a group of nominees Trump wanted confirmed before lawmakers left for their August recess, CBS News reported Sunday night

Schumer had been negotiating with Republicans for $5 billion for the National Institutes of Health, $1 billion for the Global Fund, $300 million for the World Food Program, $50 million to fight HIV in developing countries, about $140 million for the United Nations Children's Fund, and other money funding that had been previously approved, sources told CBS News.

Senators believed they had a deal to get about 20 nominations through before the president put an end to the deal, the outlet reported.

Republicans say they may try to change Senate rules when they return in September to speed up the pace of confirmations.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.