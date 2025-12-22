WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | defense contractors | delays

Trump to Press Defense Giants on Production Delays

Monday, 22 December 2025 06:07 PM EST

President Donald Trump said Monday he will meet major defense contractors next ‍week to address production ‍delays and cost overruns while the administration plans an executive order ⁠to limit dividends, buybacks and executive pay.

Trump said the discussions will examine the ​role executive compensation, stock buybacks and dividends may be playing in companies’ failure to meet ‍production targets.

"We're going to start spending money on ⁠building airplanes and ships, and the things that we need, not in 10 years and 15 years. We need them now," ⁠Trump said.

Reuters reported ​last week ⁠the administration was planning an executive order to limit ‍dividends, buybacks and executive pay for defense contractors whose ‌projects are over-budget and delayed.

Trump and the Pentagon have been complaining about the expensive, slow-moving ⁠and ​entrenched nature ‍of the defense industry, promising dramatic changes that would make the production of ‍war equipment more nimble. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


