Trump Blasts Plans for GOP Candidate Debates

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday railed at burgeoning plans for Republican presidential candidates debates, predicting he'd face "hostile" questions and risk being "abused."

The Associated Press reported Sunday that the first GOP presidential candidates' debate will take place in Milwaukee in August.

The second debate will be at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum in Simi Valley, California, with no firm date selected, the Ventura County Star reported.

"I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"When you're leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the 'questions,' why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?"

As for the planned second debate site, Trump gave it a hard pass.

"[T]he Second Debate is being held at the Reagan Library, the Chairman of which is, amazingly, Fred Ryan, Publisher of The Washington Post. NO!" he wrote.

Announced Republican candidates for president include Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and talk radio host Larry Elder.

Other Republicans who could run include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.