GOP Lawmakers Divided: Should Trump Debate?

Republican lawmakers are divided on former President Donald Trump's reluctance to appear at the first GOP presidential debate, with some saying they agree with his stance while others are concerned that it will look bad for the party and the remaining candidates if he doesn't show up.

The debate is scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. Trump has spoken out against a Republican National Committee requirement that candidates must pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee to participate, The Hill reported.

In addition, Trump has spoken out against Fox News, which is hosting the first debate, and some reports say he's not only skipping the debate but is also considering holding a separate event at the same time.

The Milwaukee debate will be broadcast by Fox News and moderated by Fox anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Trump heavily criticized Baier after a recent interview.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, whose state holds the first presidential primary election with the Iowa caucuses, said all of the Republican candidates should be on the stage "to express their views on the topics that are really important not just to Iowans but to all Americans."

Senate Republican Whip John Thune of South Dakota, who has endorsed Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in the race for the GOP nomination, said Trump, as the front-runner, should be at the debate so voters can hear everyone's policy views.

"The best thing is to get the candidates and their ideas in front of Republican voters in this country, and that includes him," said Thune. "It's a very deep field this year and a lot of good candidates, and a robust debate that highlights their views and their differences is good for the process. I'm all for everybody being on the stage."

Thune said he would not be surprised if Trump skips the first debate, as it is "consistent with his brand to do these types of things."

Other Republicans are backing whatever decision Trump makes, including Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., who said the decision is "up to him."

A Trump-less debate would put the other candidates' emphasis on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been running as the leading alternative to the former president and would cause issues for former Gov. Chris Christie, who is campaigning on promises to fight against Trump head-on.

According to the RNC's rules, candidates must have 1% support in three national polls or 1% in 2 national polls and 1% in an early state poll to be on the debate stage.

In addition, they must have at least 40,000 unique donors on their rolls, including at least 200 donors per state or territory in more than 20 states or territories.

A Florida Atlantic University poll published Monday shows Trump well ahead of DeSantis in Florida, 50% to 30%. Trump also leads DeSantis in national polls by more than 30%.

They are the only GOP candidates who are netting more than 10% in national polls.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican and frequent critic of Trump, said the former president will be a "wimp" if he doesn't debate.

"Former President Trump, the tough guy? The guy that says he's going to fight for America but he's not willing to stand up, he's going to wimp out? Wimp out and not get on that debate stage?" Sununu told Fox News.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who ran against Trump in 2016, said it's Trump's decision will be based on what he thinks is best for the campaign.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who also ran against Trump in 2016, said he believes "debates are good and I think it would be a good idea to hear from all the candidates."