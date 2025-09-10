WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | death penalty | charlotte | north carolina | stabbing | killing | train

Trump Urges Death Penalty for Charlotte Train Killing

By    |   Wednesday, 10 September 2025 09:56 AM EDT

President Donald Trump called for a "quick" trial and the death penalty for the suspect accused of fatally stabbing a woman on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI on Tuesday announced that Decarlos Brown Jr., accused of killing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska last month, has been charged with a federal crime.

The 23-year-old Zarutska, who came to the U.S. in 2022 to escape the war in Ukraine, was on her way home from work when she was attacked on Aug. 22, allegedly by Brown, while riding the light rail in Charlotte.

"The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a 'Quick' (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," the president posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

Brown, 34, who was reportedly homeless, had been arrested and released 14 previous times. His criminal history goes back to 2014 and includes an eight-year prison term for armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump called for a "quick" trial and the death penalty for the suspect accused of fatally stabbing a woman on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina.
donald trump, death penalty, charlotte, north carolina, stabbing, killing, train
188
2025-56-10
Wednesday, 10 September 2025 09:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved