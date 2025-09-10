Trump Urges Death Penalty for Charlotte Train Killing

President Donald Trump called for a "quick" trial and the death penalty for the suspect accused of fatally stabbing a woman on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI on Tuesday announced that Decarlos Brown Jr., accused of killing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska last month, has been charged with a federal crime.

The 23-year-old Zarutska, who came to the U.S. in 2022 to escape the war in Ukraine, was on her way home from work when she was attacked on Aug. 22, allegedly by Brown, while riding the light rail in Charlotte.

"The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a 'Quick' (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," the president posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

Brown, 34, who was reportedly homeless, had been arrested and released 14 previous times. His criminal history goes back to 2014 and includes an eight-year prison term for armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.