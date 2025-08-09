Trump Takes Aim at DC Crime

President Donald Trump has ordered a weeklong surge of federal law enforcement officers into Washington, D.C., vowing to make the nation’s capital one of the safest cities in the world after a former administration staffer was injured fighting off an attempted carjacking.

The operation, which began just after midnight Friday, will last at least seven days and could be extended “as needed,” according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“On Monday, a Press Conference will be held at the White House which will, essentially, stop violent crime in Washington, D.C. It has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World. It will soon be one of the safest!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” the President posted on Truth Social Saturday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the decision aims to protect residents, lawmakers, and visitors. “President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens,” she said Friday. “There will be no safe harbor for violent criminals in D.C.”

The initiative will be led by the U.S. Park Police and involve more than a dozen federal agencies, including the U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Trump has repeatedly criticized D.C.’s handling of crime, warning that he may federalize the city’s police department. “If D.C. doesn’t get its act together and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City,” he wrote earlier this week.

He also suggested that the federal government may seek to overturn the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, a 1973 law that grants the district limited self-government.

Violent crime in D.C. surged after the COVID-19 pandemic but appears to have dropped in recent years.

Justice Department figures show 2024 saw the lowest violent crime rate in three decades. Homicides are down more than 10% from last year, sex abuse cases have fallen by nearly half, and robberies have decreased by almost 30%, according to Metropolitan Police Department data. Car thefts dropped 25% from 2023 to 2024 but remain at the same level as last year’s numbers so far.

Some critics, including MSNBC’s Michael Steele, a D.C. native, have pushed back on Trump’s proposal to strip the city of its home rule. “You know, as a native Washingtonian and who has family who still live here in the city, I’m just kind of sick of this,” Steele said Thursday. “Just back the hell up, President Trump,” he added.

The federal government retains unique authority over the district. While the Metropolitan Police Department reports to the mayor and city council, the president can take control for 48 hours in emergency conditions and must then notify Congress to extend the takeover.