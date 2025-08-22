Trump Calls for $2 Billion to Make D.C. 'Beautiful'

President Donald Trump said in Washington, D.C., on Friday that he has even bigger plans for the Capitol area than tackling crime.

Speaking at the Kennedy Center, he announced that he and White House staff are preparing a $2 billion plan to make D.C. "beautiful" again.

"Now it's going to be clean," he said. "I'm giving out a contract real soon."

Trump referenced Chief of Staff Susie Wiles while describing what has been happening behind the scenes.

"Susie's with me — we're going to be raising about $2 billion from Congress. And Congress is happy to do it. And we're going to wisely spend the money."

Trump's beautification plan coincides with his decision to deploy the National Guard to D.C. as part of his expanded federal management of law enforcement, aimed at reducing the crime rate in the District. He told reporters he was proud that there hadn't been a murder in D.C. in the past week.

"That's the first time in anybody's memory that you haven't had a murder in a week."

Trump posted earlier in the day that if D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser failed to improve her management of the city, he was ready for a total federal takeover of the district.

The president's beautification plan, he said, encompasses a large area surrounding the Capitol.

"We're going to head out right from the Capitol and the White House. And if you look at a circle, and go about three miles out, it's going to be beautiful."

He said some of the planned improvements include resurfaced roads with new asphalt and upgraded street lighting. Trump told reporters that there aren't many good road and street contractors, but not to worry.

"I know all the good contractors. So this place will be beautified within a period of months. So it'll be safe and beautified."

Trump said what his team has accomplished in a short time in D.C. is great, and adding a district-wide beautification plan only makes it better.

"D.C. is a miracle," he proclaimed.