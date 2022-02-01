×
Trump in Perdue's First Ad for Governor: 'Kemp Let Us Down'

Brian Kemp.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 February 2022 03:13 PM

Former President Donald Trump makes an appearance in former Sen. David Perdue's first campaign ad in his race to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp, declaring that the incumbent GOP governor — Brian Kemp —  "let us down" in the 2020 race. 

"The Democrats walked all over Brian Kemp," Trump says in the spot for Perdue, reports The Hill. "He was afraid of Stacey 'the Hoax' Abrams. Brian Kemp let us down. We can't let it happen again."

Trump also refers to Perdue as an "outstanding man."

"He's tough," says Trump. "He's smart. He has my complete and total endorsement."

Trump encouraged Perdue to challenge Kemp after the governor refused to seek an investigation into alleged election fraud in Georgia after the 2020 election. 

In December, Trump gave Perdue his formal endorsement and said the former senator would "eliminate the income tax, secure the elections, defend the Second Amendment, support our great farmers, get crime in Atlanta and other places under control, take care of our great vets, and put parents back in charge of the schools.”

Trump also called Kemp, during the endorsement, a "very weak governor" and called out "RINOs" or "Republicans in name only."

The race between Perdue and Kemp will likely be a close one. According to a Quinnipiac University poll conducted late last month, Kemp was ahead of Perdue by seven percentage points with likely Republican voters. There are other GOP candidates, but they are behind both Perdue and Kemp. 

The winner of the Republican primary will most likely square off against Abrams, a former Georgia gubernatorial candidate who lost to Kemp by about 55,000 votes in the 2018 election. 

Former President Donald Trump makes an appearance in ex-Sen. David Perdue's first campaign ad in his race to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp, declaring that the incumbent GOP governor "let us down" in the 2020 race.
