Trump Reclaims Anti-abortion Group's Praise After Meeting

The anti-abortion activist group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America came out of a meeting with former President Donald Trump Tuesday praising him for his anti-abortion positions despite a falling out last month over his affirmation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision reversing the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that allowed abortions nationwide, reverting it back to the states to decide individually.

"This afternoon I joined Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Tony Perkins for a terrific meeting with President Trump. His presidency was the most consequential in American history for the pro-life cause," SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement Tuesday. "During the meeting, President Trump reiterated his opposition to the extreme Democratic position of abortion on demand, up until the moment of birth, paid for by taxpayers — and even in some cases after the child is born.

"President Trump believes such a position is unworthy of a great nation and believes the American people will rebel against such a radical position that aligns us with China and North Korea."

The organization said it is a "network of more than 1 million pro-life Americans nationwide" that is dedicated to ending abortion by electing national leaders and advocating for laws that save lives."

"President Trump knows the vast majority of Americans oppose brutal late-term abortions when the child can feel pain and suck their thumbs," she said in the statement. "President Trump reiterated that any federal legislation protecting these children would need to include the exceptions for life of the mother and in cases of rape and incest.

"Protecting unborn children capable of feeling pain would align America with the civilized world and with 47 out of 50 European nations."

While speaking positively about the meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, calling it "terrific," Dannenfelser said she was also speaking with other GOP candidates about their positions, The Associated Press reported.

"I am not aligning with Trump," Dannenfelser said in the report. "I’ve had similar conversations with all other GOP presidential hopefuls."

The meeting comes two weeks after the organization expressed displeasure with Trump’s stance on the Dobbs decision, claiming the court "got it right" by allowing the states to decide the issue individually.

According to the AP report, she said Trump held a "morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate."

"Saying that the issue should only be decided at the states is an endorsement of abortion up until the moment of birth, even brutal late-term abortions in states like California, Illinois, New York and New Jersey," she said in a statement April 20. "The only way to save these children is through federal protections, such as a 15-week federal minimum standard when the unborn child can feel excruciating pain.

"We will oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to embrace at a minimum a 15-week national standard to stop painful late-term abortions while allowing states to enact further protections."