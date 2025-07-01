Trump Admin Calls for Cutting NOAA Climate Research

According to a newly released document, climate research at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration may be on the Trump administration's chopping block, reports The Hill.

In addition to calling for the elimination of 17% of the agency's full-time staff, the document calls for the shuttering of weather and climate labs across the country including in Mauna Loa, Hawaii, and Miami.

The budget document calls for the elimination of funding to NOAA's climate labs and calls for the elimination of research at the organization's weather labs.

The document also proposes closing the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory and the Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory — both of which aid in hurricane forecasting.

If approved by Congress, NOAA's budget would be reduced by roughly $2 billion, reports USA Today.

The news comes in the wake of a previously released document that called for the elimination of NOAA's Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research.

James Franklin, retired branch chief of the hurricane forecast specialists at the National Hurricane Center, told USA Today the newly released budget document "brought back into the spotlight what the administration wants to do to NOAA research."