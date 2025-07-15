WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | crypto | bills | congress

Trump Pressing Republicans to Back Crypto Bills

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 05:03 PM EDT

President Donald Trump is pressing Republicans to back new crypto bills he says will put America "lightyears ahead of China, Europe, and all others."

"The House will soon VOTE on a tremendous Bill to Make America the UNDISPUTED, NUMBER ONE LEADER in Digital Assets," the president said in a post on Truth Social.

“Nobody does it better! The GENIUS Act is going to put our Great Nation lightyears ahead of China, Europe, and all others, who are trying endlessly to catch up, but they just can’t do it. Digital Assets are the FUTURE, and we are leading by a lot! Get the first Vote done this afternoon (ALL REPUBLICANS SHOULD VOTE YES!)” he said.

“This is our moment - Digital Assets, GENIUS, Clarity! It is all part of Making America Great Again, BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE. We are leading the World, and will work hard with the Senate and the House to get even more Legislation on this passed!”

The enthusiasm for bitcoin, which continued its rapid climb and hit another all-time high Monday, comes as the U.S. House is set to take up several pieces of cryptocurrency-related legislation in what’s been dubbed “crypto week” in Congress.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
2025-03-15
Tuesday, 15 July 2025 05:03 PM
