Trump: Dems' Criminal Trials 'Election Interference'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday morning again accused Democrats of using "bogus lawsuits" against him to commit "election interference."

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to comment several hours before the start of the New York City criminal trial in which he's charged with falsifying business records to pay a former adult film star to keep quiet before the 2016 election about an alleged extramarital affair.

"The Radical Left Democrats are already cheating on the 2024 Presidential Election by bringing, or helping to bring, all of these bogus lawsuits against me, thereby forcing me to sit in courthouses, and spend money that could be used for campaigning, instead of being out in the field knocking Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the History of the United States. Election Interference!" Trump posted.

"As virtually every legal scholar has powerfully stated, the Biden Manhattan Witch Hunt Case is, among other things, BARRED by the Statute of Limitations. This 'trial' should be ended by the highly conflicted presiding Judge," Trump wrote.

Jury selection in the trial, held in one of the country's bluest areas, begins Monday and could take up to two weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in November's general election, has denied any wrongdoing. He said Manhattan Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged him out of political spite.

"Why didn't they bring this totally discredited lawsuit 7 years ago??? Election Interference!" Trump wrote Monday morning.

Earlier this month, Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan, who's presiding over the case, expanded a gag order against Trump to include the judge's family members. The former president had assailed Merchan's daughter for ties to Democrat fundraising, saying the judge has a conflict of interest.

"I want my VOICE back. This Crooked Judge has GAGGED me. Unconstitutional! The other side can talk about me, but I am not allowed to talk about them! Rigged Trial!" Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

Trump alleged on Sunday that the Biden administration is coordinating with Bragg and Merchan.

"Judge Juan Merchan, perhaps the most highly conflicted Judge in New York State history, only gave us a short period of time to read and study hundreds of thousands of pages of documents that D.A. Alvin Bragg illegally hid, disguised, and held back from us," Trump wrote Sunday.

"Of course, and as the Judge knows, we need far more time than that. They could have started this Fake Biden Trial many years ago, not right in the middle of my campaign for President, and time would not be a problem.

"This is a blatant and unprecedented attack on Crooked Joe Biden's Political Opponent (who is leading in every poll!), done in close coordination with the White House, that cannot be allowed to go forward!"