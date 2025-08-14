Trump: D.C. 'Fudged' Crime Stats

President Donald Trump on Thursday accused unnamed District of Columbia leaders of changing crime statistics.

Trump told reporters at the White House that "sadly, what I guess the mayor did, but whoever it was, they asked the numbers to be fudged so that it would show less crime than the fact."

Trump has been criticized by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and national Democratic Party leaders for deploying National Guard troops to D.C. to help turn crime around and bring greater security to the Capitol area.

Trump told reporters Thursday that "We will have crime under control very shortly in D.C."

The president said he would fix the D.C. crime problem just like he has done at the southern border. "The fact is, it's worse than it's ever been, and we will have it just like we did at the border, where with borders are totally in great shape right now. The best ever record-setting shape. We'll have the crime situation solved in D.C. very soon."