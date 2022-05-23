Kellyanne Conway Takes Aim at Husband in New Book: Trump Attacks Sinister, Sneaky

Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway in her new memoir takes aim at husband, George, and his “sneaky, almost sinister” attacks aimed at her then-boss, former President Donald Trump, writing that in posting things critical of the president, George “clearly … was cheating by tweeting” and violated their marriage vows.

In her new memoir, “Here’s the Deal,” Kellyanne Conway revealed that Trump backed her more than her own husband.

"I had two men in my life. One was my husband. One was my boss, who happened to be president of the United States. One of those men was defending me. And it wasn't George Conway. It was Donald Trump," she wrote.

George Conway publicly feuded with Trump during his wife’s tenure as the ex-president’s top aide – Kellyanne resigned in 2020, saying she needed to spend more time with her family – at one point suggesting the president was not mentally fit to serve, calling him someone with a “narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism.”

Kellyanne Conway says she tried to separate her home and work life.

"On one side was my marriage and my husband. On the other was my job and my boss," Kellyanne wrote. "George was mixing the two of them in a highly combustible manner. I was able to keep these things separate and in perspective. George should have, too, but it seemed the flood of reaction and attention he was receiving was magnetic and irresistible."

George, she said, disappointed her by “skipping the kinds of confidential, civil conversations spouses typically have when one has a change of heart or both agree to disagree about something big."

"Like everything George did during this time," Conway continues, "I found out about it after it happened or as it was happening. It was sneaky, almost sinister. Why not own it, share it, sneer in my face with a copy of tomorrow's Washington Post op-ed or next week's Lincoln Project ad?"