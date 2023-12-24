Trump Calls Colorado Court Decision 'Political Delusion'

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday posted a message on Truth Social claiming that the Colorado Supreme Court decision removing him from the primary ballot is "political delusion" and that he is "entitled to presidential immunity," while another post accused the Jan. 6 committee of "illegally" deleting and destroying evidence used in findings and omitted portions of his speech on the Ellipse.

In the first post, Trump wrote, "Almost everybody agrees, even most of the crazed Radical Left Lunatics, that the Colorado decision is political delusion, and that I am, separately, fully entitled to PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY, without which Crooked Joe Biden, whose Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith, is merely serving his bosses wishes, would be prosecuted for destroying our Country, including his incompetently handled withdrawal from Afghanistan and, also, allowing millions of people to ILLEGALLY INVADE our Country and destroy the very fabric of what the United States stands for, and is all about."

Trump emphasized that point by adding, "Should Crooked Joe be prosecuted for these, and other of his acts of stupidity?"

The former president added, "Why isn't the Unselect January 6th Committee being prosecuted by Deranged Jack Smith for destroying and deleting all of their evidence and 'work' product? Is it because Crazy Nancy Pelosi was implicated in a cover up?"

He elaborated on that theme in a separate, all-caps post on Truth Social by stating, "Why did the unselect January 6th committee of political hacks & thugs illegally delete & destroy all the evidence they used to write their fake report. Why do they not show that I used the words 'peacefully & patriotically' in my speech?"

Trump went on to stress, "They actually pretend that these words were never uttered. Crooked politics!!!"