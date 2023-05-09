Trump Heralds Return to CNN for Town Hall

Former President Donald Trump is touting his scheduled Wednesday appearance on CNN.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, he wrote: "I'll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again. They made me a deal I couldn't refuse!!! Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let's see what happens? Wednesday Night at 8:00!!!”

CNN said Trump will participate in the network's presidential town hall. CNN's Kaitlan Collins will host the event at St. Anselm College.

It will feature Trump taking questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who expect to vote in the 2024 Republican primary.

CNN noted that this will mark Trump's first appearance on the network since the 2016 presidential campaign.