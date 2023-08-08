×
Judge Sets Protective Order Hearing for Friday

Tuesday, 08 August 2023 06:18 PM EDT

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan late Tuesday afternoon scheduled former President Donald Trump’s hearing on protective order motions for Friday.

The hearing is set for 10 a.m. ET. Chutkan waived Trump’s appearance.

Trump’s legal team had been seeking a delay on the hearing until next week, saying that none of the attorneys could appear on his behalf this week.

Trump's legal team maintains that prosecutors' proposed protective order aimed at preventing the public disclosure of evidence is too broad and would restrict his First Amendment rights.

