Schumer, Clinton Praise Trump After Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and former President Bill Clinton are two of the more prominent Democrats giving President Donald Trump accolades following the ceasefire in Gaza and Hamas' release of its remaining Israeli hostages.

Schumer said the hostages coming home made it a "wonderful day."

"Finally, finally, finally, the last living hostages brutally held by Hamas are home, an immense and overwhelming sigh of relief," Schumer said in a statement.

"I commend the enormous advocacy of the tireless hostage families, President Trump, his administration, and all who helped make this moment happen," Schumer added.

Clinton said he was grateful for the ceasefire and the hostages being released.

"The horrors of the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the conflict they reignited have resulted in unbearable human loss.

"It has been hard to watch and nearly impossible to rationalize," Clinton said on social media. "I'm grateful that a cease-fire has taken hold, that the last 20 living hostages have been freed, and that desperately needed aid has begun to flow into Gaza.

"President Trump and his administration, Qatar, and other regional actors deserve great credit for keeping everyone engaged until the agreement was reached," Clinton added.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 people to Gaza, beginning a war with Israel.

As part of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, negotiated by Trump, Israel began releasing more than 1,900 prisoners and detainees as part of the agreement.

The exchange of hostages and prisoners raised hopes for ending the deadliest war ever between Israel and the terrorist group.

The ceasefire is also expected to be accompanied by a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, parts of which are experiencing famine.

Other prominent Democrats applauded the ceasefire without mentioning Trump by name.

"Thankful that all 20 living Israeli hostages are home with their loved ones, and that humanitarian assistance is being surged into Gaza for Palestinian civilians," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said on social media.

"We must now recommit to achieving a just and lasting peace in the region. Nothing less than that is acceptable," Jeffries added.

"Today is a good day. Surviving Israeli hostages are finally home and reuniting with loved ones; I'm thinking of them and their families on this joyful day and praying for their full recovery," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said.

"I'm also grieving for all those who can't come home today. Today must also be an important step toward lasting peace in the region — peace for both Israelis and Palestinians," Warren added.

"We must end the war in Gaza, surge humanitarian aid, and negotiate a two-state solution now," Warren concluded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.