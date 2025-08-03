Trump Rips 'Low IQ' Charlamagne Tha God Over Critique

President Donald Trump slammed Charlamagne Tha God on Sunday for an interview the radio personality gave the night before criticizing the president's first six months in office, calling the radio personality "low IQ."

In an interview on Saturday with Lara Trump, President Trump's daughter-in law, the co-host of "The Breakfast Club" said he wouldn't give the president a "good rating" due, in part, to the One Big Beautiful Bill, asserting that "the least of us are still being impacted the worst."

In a post early Sunday morning, Trump called Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, a "racist sleazebag."

"He's a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done — like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where Seven Million people have died, and there was no end in sight. He didn't know that, or India and Pakistan, or wiping out Iran's nuclear capabilities, or closing the horrendous open Border, or creating the greatest economy, where prices and Inflation have come way down, and where STUPID and CORRUPT JOE BIDEN set the record for doing the Worst Job as President, EVER. But this dope, Charlamagne, would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala?" President Trump posted on Truth Social.

McKelvey told Lara Trump that Kamala Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee soundly defeated by Trump in November, is "looking pretty, pretty good — because a lot of the things that she said President Trump would do, he actually did," he said, without citing examples.

McKelvey also said in the "My View" interview he believes the Jeffrey Epstein saga is going to be a turning point within the GOP, given that "the MAGA base isn't letting this issue go."

"I think that traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back. I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do," Charlamagne told Lara Trump.

The president also parenthetically mocked McKelvey's use of the pseudonym.

"Why is he allowed to use the word ‘GOD' when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?" he said in the post.