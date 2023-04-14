Donald Trump Jr. on Bud Boycott: 'Leave Them Alone'

During his Thursday "Triggered with Donald Trump Jr." podcast, the younger Trump called on his audience to leave beer maker Anheuser-Busch "alone" after conservatives began boycotting the company for its promotion of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a video ad for Bud Light.

"I think sometimes we do have the tendency of like shooting first and aiming second, not looking into the details … I get that guys," Trump Jr. said during the episode, posted on MediaIte. "It's easy. I've complained about that on this show before, which is when we do the, 'Hey, we got you' and you know — Wuhan lab leak theory, COVID vaccines, whatever, it's like two years later we're proven, right? And we dunk on them online, but they still won. This is like the opposite of that. This is one like we're dunking on them now, but when you actually look into it, they'd be one of the more conservative-leaning companies in America."

He said that after he looked into the history of the company's political donations and lobbying efforts, they align and help Republicans more than Democrats and do not engage with many "woke" issues that other corporations support.

"So, here's the deal, Anheuser-Busch, totally s--- the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I'm not, though, for destroying an American and iconic company for something like this," he said. "But, like, when I actually look into it, I'm not going to blame the whole company for the inaction or the stupidity of someone in a marketing campaign that got woke as hell. The company itself doesn't participate in the same leftist nonsense as the other big conglomerates.

"So, they've been put on notice. I'm leaving them alone. I think you should probably do the same — if they do it again — they've been warned."

Several top conservatives, including Kid Rock, called for a boycott of the company after it produced a marketing video with Mulvaney, who has 11 million TikTok followers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The report, however, said that the boycott which may have caused a decline in the company's stock, and a decrease in sales in some areas, is hard to maintain and usually do not "deliver a meaningful blow."

"Bud Light just needs to withstand the 72-hour media storm and to hold on to what they already know: that the product cycle for profit is longer than the media cycle," Kate Wolff, founder and chief executive of marketing agency Lupine Creative told the Journal.

In his video, Trump Jr. said the company donates more to Republicans, about 60% to 40%, over Democrats, and supported GOP freshman Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance in November's midterm elections.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Vance for that seat.

"Last cycle their employees and their PAC gave about 60% to Republicans and 40% to Democrats," Trump Jr. said. "That's literally almost unheard of in corporate America, where it's really easy to go woke, where they do so constantly, where there's a consequence to actually being a conservative. So, 60/40 to the conservative side is kind of a big deal."