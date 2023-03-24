Trump Posts Attorney's Letter Calling for DA Probe

Former President Donald Trump on Friday posted on Truth Social a 12-page letter written by his attorney, Joe Tacopina, accusing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, his predecessor Cyrus Vance Jr., and prosecutors on their staffs of conducting a "politically motivated investigation" and calling for them to be investigated by New York officials.

The letter was dated March 10, about a week before Trump announced on Truth Social that Bragg's office was going to arrest him Tuesday. The grand jury proceedings are on break until Monday and no indictments have been made.

Tacopina told The Epoch Times on Thursday that he had filed a complaint against Bragg and called for him to be investigated for prosecutorial misconduct. Tacopina said authorities would investigate Bragg's use of Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, as the star witness in his case against Trump.

"Of course, you can't make a case on the word of Michael Cohen," Tacopina said, noting that Cohen has changed his story several times about a hush-money payment of $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who has claimed to have had an affair with Trump, which the former president denies.

"He's a pathological, convicted liar, someone who has absolutely no credibility,” Tacopina said of Cohen.

In the March 10 letter, written to Jocelyn Strauber, commissioner of New York City's Department of Investigation, Tacopina said Bragg and Vance "weaponized" the Manhattan DA's office while "scouring every aspect of President Trump's personal life and business affairs, going back decades, in the hopes of finding some legal basis — however far-fetched, novel, or convoluted — to prosecute him," reported CBS News.

The letter also contains several excerpts from a memoir written by former Manhattan Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz, who in 2021 was leading the office's investigation into Trump.

In the book, Pomerantz said that the case involving a campaign-year hush-money payment to Daniels was ridiculed in the DA's office as a "zombie case" because investigators had often left it for dead, noted CBS News.

In his letter, Tacopina also accused Pomerantz of having conducted a "scorched earth" effort against Trump and said he revealed his "overwhelming contempt" for the former president in his book.

Pomerantz also compared Trump to notorious mob boss John Gotti in the book, said Tacopina, though Trump has never been convicted of a crime.

However, Pomerantz resigned in February 2022 and said in his letter he did not think Bragg, who had just been elected, would be willing to pursue charges against Trump.

Bragg's office has not commented on the letter, but Vance told CBS News that it's hard to argue that the Trump investigations were politically motivated.

"The United States Supreme Court — twice — rejected the former president's argument that the investigation by the Manhattan district attorney's office was politically motivated," Vance said.

The letter was written and sent the same day that Trump was invited to testify before the grand jury. At that time, Tacopina told reporters that, "To me, it's much ado about nothing," and that he did not think the prosecutor's office had decided "one way or another" on charging Trump.

He also insisted there was no legal basis for a case against the former president.