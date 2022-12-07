Manhattan DA Bragg: Trump Probe 'Ongoing'

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the investigation into former President Donald Trump is "ongoing" a day after the Trump Organization was found guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud.

"We issued a statement in April indicating that the investigation concerning the former president is ongoing," Bragg said Wednesday on CNN. "I view this in chapters. This is only chapter one in the book. It's an important chapter to see the inner workings of the company laid bare in a court room.

"While those team members were in court, others were in the office continuing our broader investigation, so the work continues."

The Trump Organization on Tuesday was convicted of tax fraud in a case brought by Bragg's office.

The guilty verdict came on the second day of deliberations after a trial in which the Trump Organization was accused of being complicit in a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on job perks such as rent-free apartments and luxury cars.

As punishment, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million — a relatively small amount for a company of its size, though the conviction might make some of its future deals more complicated.

Trump, who recently announced he is running for president in 2024, has said the case against his company was part of a politically motivated "witch hunt" by vindictive Democrats.

The New York Times last month said Bragg's office was launching a criminal probe into Trump's role in a hush-money payment to a porn star.