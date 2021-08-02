Boxer Tyson Fury: President Trump Called Me

As he prepares for an Oct. 9 triology fight against Deontay Wilder, British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury reports that he received a surprise supportive phone call from former President Donald Trump this past weekend.

Fury took to his Instagram to reveal that he'd just interacted with Trump.

"Just got off the phone with Donald Trump," he posted, according to Newsweek. "What a nice surprise from my pal Hughie Vuitton. Thanks boys enjoy your lunch guys."

The British boxer was originally supposed to meet Trump at the White House for lunch, following his success in a February 2020 rematch against Deontay Wilder, but it was cancelled amid the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump had been a fan of Fury's victory over Wilder in 2020, saying at the time: "That was a great fight. Two great fighters. It was really very exciting.

Fury later said: "It's not very often you get somebody from where I'm from offered to go and meet the president of the United States or the Pope in Rome. It's quite a crazy feeling, to be honest, that these people will want to meet me."

President Trump is fond of sports, including boxing and baseball. He is an avid golfer.

When he ran for president in 2016, Trump was endoresed by many people from the world of sports. The list includes coach Bobby Knight, golfer John Daly, NBA player Dennis Rodman, and outfielder Johnny Damon.