Trump, Boris Johnson Chew on Ukraine Over Dinner

Former President Donald Trump and ousted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met for dinner at an undisclosed location Thursday to discuss the "vital importance of Ukrainian victory," a spokesman for Johnson said.

The meeting came as Johnson has been touring the U.S. this week to try to gather support among the nation's key Republicans for Ukraine, Politico reported.

The dinner with Trump, as the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, came after Johnson's private lunch meeting Monday in Dallas with politicians, business leaders, and key donors.

At the luncheon in Dallas, where Johnson spoke with two dozen of Texas' leading conservatives, he said he would "just urge you all to stick with it," reported Politico, which was present at the event. "It will pay off massively in the long run."

The exact conversation between Trump and Johnson was not reported.

Johnson was flown to Texas while a growing number of conservatives, including Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have been questioning the growing size of the support packages for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

Trump has promised to make a deal to "end that war in one day," and DeSantis has described the war as a "territorial dispute" but later partially backed away from his comments.

During his town hall on CNN earlier this month, Trump declined to comment on whether he wants Ukraine to win the war, saying instead that "Russians and Ukrainians, I want them to stop dying, and I'll have that done. I'll have that done in 24 hours."

Johnson told the Texas Republicans that conservatives are "backing the right horse. Ukraine is going to win. They are going to defeat Putin."

The Trump-Johnson meeting came after The New York Times first reported that Trump said he had been planning to host a dinner with Johnson.

Trump at one time described Johnson as a "friend" and nicknamed him "Britain Trump," since then, they have split politically, with Trump accusing Johnson's government of becoming "far left" and not "staying conservative" with its support for green policies and renewable energy, such as wind farms.