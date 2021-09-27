×
Tags: Donald Trump | Immigration | trump | border | biden | colombia | haitians

Trump on 20K More Haitians En Route to US Border: 'Laughingstock of the Globe'

The international bridge stretches over the Rio Grande at the U.S.-Mexico border on September 23, 2021 in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico. (John Moore/Getty)

Monday, 27 September 2021 05:53 PM

Former President Donald Trump in a scathing memo criticizing President Joe Biden on Monday said another 20,000 Haitian immigrants were staged in Colombia preparing to make their trek to the U.S.-Mexico border, the “laughingstock of the globe.”

“Just eight months ago, the whole world knew that if you illegally violated America’s borders, no matter where you came from, you’d be immediately caught, promptly detained, and swiftly removed—perfect precision clockwork,” Trump said in a memo issued through his Save America PAC.

“Our border was the envy of nations. Now, our border is the laughingstock of the globe. Anyone, from anywhere, can just illegally walk across our border, turn themselves in, and then be on to the city of their choice. No testing, no masking, no mandates. Free healthcare, deliveries, and medical services in our emergency rooms, all paid for by taxpayers. Drugs pour through like water.”

Both Republicans and Democrats heaped criticism onto the Biden administration after nearly 15,000 Haitian migrants gathered along the southern border in and around the small South Texas city of Del Rio were either expelled back to Haiti or dispersed into the U.S. with notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days.

There was also widespread outrage among Democrats after images emerged of border agents maneuvering their horses to forcibly block and move migrants.

On Friday, Biden said the way the agents used their horses was "horrible" and that "people will pay" as a result. The agents have been assigned to administrative duties while the administration investigates.


"There will be consequences," Biden told reporters. "It's an embarrassment, but it's beyond an embarrassment - it's dangerous, it's wrong, it sends the wrong message around the world and sends the wrong message at home. It's simply not who we are."

Republicans have pushed back on that narrative, including Trump.

“Our border agents are disrespected, denigrated, and demoralized,” he said. “Now, news reports indicate another 20,000 Haitians are staged in Columbia preparing to make the trek to our Southern Border. But that’s just the beginning. Wave after wave are heading our way, INVITED here to break our laws by Biden, Mayorkas, and the Marxist Democrats. Indeed, at this very moment, House Democrats are preparing to pass a Reconciliation Bill that includes total amnesty for millions of illegal aliens, and removes all limits on green cards and chain migration. Democrats are playing for keeps—Republicans better fight hard, fight strong, and stay united for America, or we won’t have a Country left.”

Monday, 27 September 2021 05:53 PM
