Bolton Calls Trump's Tariff Threat on Russia 'Meaningless'

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton dismissed President Donald Trump’s threat of sanctions on Russia as “meaningless” and “hollow” as Russia’s attacks on Ukraine show no signs of relenting.

On Friday, Trump threatened Russia with sanctions and tariffs until a peace agreement is made with Ukraine. "Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. 'To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

On a later appearance on CNN’s “AC360.” Bolton was asked to clarify Trump’s position on sanctions. “He did it simply to try and show some kind of balance, given the things he had said about Zelensky and the Ukrainians,” Bolton said.

“I think Putin completely understood that that threat was totally hollow,” Bolton added.

Bolton said based on Russia’s already weak economy, any financial threat Trump can make against Putin to get Russia to end the war is “meaningless,” adding, “Last year, the only year we have full statistics, were a little bit less than $3 billion, which is trivial compared to the total volume of U.S. trade with the rest of the world.”

“So, the tariff thing is effectively meaningless. Banking sanctions, you know, if there are banking sanctions we haven’t imposed on Russia, I’d like to know why not?”

The Trump administration has been accused of easing up on Russia while continuing to play hardball with Ukraine. Last week it was reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered U.S. Cyber Command to refrain from all cyber offensive operations against Russia with some calling the move “indefensible.” On Monday, Trump suspended all military aide to Ukraine, including those weapons already in transit from reaching the frontlines. Bolton called the recent moves “despicable” and that Zelenskyy will be forced to rely on other NATO nations for support.