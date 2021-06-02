Trump Shuts Down 'Desk' Blog

Former President Donald Trump's blog page, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," has been removed from his website and "will not be returning," his senior aide Jason Miller said Wednesday.

"It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," Miller said in an email to CNBC.

Trump had used the page to share statements after social media sites like Twitter and Facebook banned him from their platforms earlier this year. The website still has a "News" page, however, where Trump's statements can be found, and followers can still sign up for alerts.

Miller declined further details about efforts underway, saying he is "hoping to have more information" soon but he does not "have a precise awareness of timing."

The larger social media giants banned Trump after the Jan. 6 incidents at the U.S. Capitol, and after Trump repeatedly posted claims that the election was stolen from him in favor of President Joe Biden.

Trump has often hinted that an alternative platform would go online after he and his allies accused the major websites of being biased against him. The "desk" blog was originally called a "communications platform," but Miller clarified at the time, using Twitter, that the page was a "great resource" but "not a new social media platform."

Trump's remaining "News" page has links to share the former president's posts to the social media giants, but nowhere for the public to comment on what he is saying.

Trump also continues to send messages out to supporters and media outlets who subscribe to his listserv, but that does not garner the same attention as his frequent Tweets had done while he was still president, reports Mediaite.

Trump had attracted tens of millions of followers when he was de-platformed from Facebook and Twitter, but reports indicated that his blog had difficulty amassing even a bit of kind of interaction after he left office in January.

The overall Trump website is funded by Save America JFC, a joint fundraising committee of Save America and the Make America Great Again PAC, and features several opportunities for followers to donate money or shop for Trump-branded items such as clothing, flags, and bumper stickers.