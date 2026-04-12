Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz Blockade

President Donald Trump on Sunday morning announced that the U.S. Navy and "other countries" will block all ships "trying to enter, or leave" the Strait of Hormuz following negotiations that showed Iran "is unwilling to give up its nuclear ambitions!"

In a pair of lengthy statements posted on Truth Social, Trump said the dramatic move comes after marathon, nearly 20-hour negotiations with Iranian officials failed to secure a commitment to halt Tehran's nuclear program.

The talks, facilitated by Pakistani leaders, ended with what Trump described as an agreement on several issues — but not the one he said matters most.

"IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" Trump wrote, emphasizing that the regime's refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions forced the U.S. to take decisive action.

As a result, Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to begin a full blockade of the vital global shipping lane, a chokepoint that handles roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

The president also made clear the action will go beyond the strait itself.

"I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran," Trump wrote, signaling an aggressive enforcement posture aimed at dismantling what he called "world extortion."

The announcement marks a significant escalation in tensions following weeks of conflict that have already disrupted global energy markets and heightened instability across the Middle East.

Negotiations between U.S. and Iranian officials collapsed over Tehran's refusal to commit to ending its nuclear program, despite a fragile ceasefire.

Trump accused Iran of deliberately stoking uncertainty in the Strait of Hormuz by suggesting mines may have been deployed, effectively scaring off commercial shipping.

"What ship owner would want to take the chance?" he said, arguing that Iran's actions have caused "anxiety, dislocation, and pain" worldwide.

The president also vowed that U.S. forces will begin clearing any mines in the waterway and warned of overwhelming military retaliation if Iran engages U.S. or allied vessels.

"Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!" Trump said.

Trump further claimed that Iran's military capabilities have already been severely degraded, asserting that its navy and air defenses are largely destroyed following recent clashes tied to its nuclear pursuits.

The move has drawn attention globally, with analysts warning that a sustained blockade could have far-reaching consequences for international trade and energy prices.

Still, Trump framed the decision as necessary to protect U.S. interests and restore order to international waters.

"This is world extortion," Trump said. "Leaders of countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted."

He added that the blockade will continue until Iran fully reopens the strait and abandons efforts to leverage it for financial and geopolitical gain.