Trump Celebrates 75th Birthday

Despite being banned on Twitter, "Happy Birthday Donald Trump" was trending Monday with more than 38,500 tweets as of noon ET.

Coincidentally born on Flag Day, former President Donald Trump celebrated his 75th birthday with well-wishes from his colleagues and supporters Monday.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted:

"Happy birthday, President Donald Trump! Serving alongside you to put America First was an honor. Here's to never giving up on Making America Great."

Juanita Broaddrick, one of former President Bill Clinton's sexual misconduct accusers and a past Trump campaign debate guest in 2016, even stayed up to midnight to potentially be American First in wishing Trump happy birthday, tweeting:

"I stayed up till midnight to say.... HAPPY 75th BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER, Donald J. Trump. America love you and misses you."

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son, tweeted with a picture of his father embracing the American flag, which was denigrated by the social justice and anti-policing movements during his campaigns and presidency:

"Happy Birthday President Trump #HappyBirthday"

Flag day celebrates the American flag, but notably it is not an official federal holiday.

Tea Party Patriots tweeted:

"Our 45th President, Donald J. Trump, turns 75 today! Happy Birthday, Mr. President Flag of United States"

AMAC, the Association of Mature American Citizens, published a lengthy birthday card, signed "The American People." It began:

"On behalf of the millions of Americans who wish they could personally thank you for everything, you did for our country and the world, Happy Birthday! "It is a perfect coincidence that the birthday of the most patriotic commander-in-chief in modern history is also Flag Day — the day we commemorate the official adoption of the Stars and Stripes by the United States Congress. No President in our lifetime has sacrificed more or worked harder than you to keep Old Glory flying high and proud over a safe and prosperous country. Thank you, Mr. President, for restoring our national pride, our spirit of patriotism, and, yes, our very identity as Americans."

The letter added thanks for many of the Trump administration accomplishments, including:

"Fight for us, the forgotten men and women of America."

"Ignoring the media pressure and political correctness."

"Taking the American economy to the greatest heights it has ever reached, lifting millions out of poverty, and delivering record low unemployment for African-Americans, Asian Americans, and Hispanic Americans."

"Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord.

"Renegotiating NAFTA."

"Taking on Communist China."

"Building the wall and stopping illegal immigration."

"Defending the integrity of our police officers."

"Rebuilding our military."

"Vision and wisdom to create the Space Force."

"Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel, wiping out ISIS, and shaking up the Middle East."

"Delivering three conservative Supreme Court justices."

"The COVID vaccines and Operation Warp Speed."

"Punishing statue topplers and honoring American history at Mount Rushmore."

"Being our voice for truth in a world filled with the lies of leftist corporate media organizations, critical race theory activists, and big tech censorship."

"Transferring power back from Washington, D.C. to the American people."

Trump was the oldest president in U.S. history, until President Joe Biden become the oldest president in history on his inauguration day.