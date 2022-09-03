Trump Slams Barr Over Raid Comments: 'No Guts' and 'No Glory'

Former President Donald Trump is tearing into his onetime attorney general Bill Barr after his comments defending the Department of Justice over the FBI's search and seizure of documents from the Mar-a-Lago estate last month.

"Bill Barr had 'no guts,' and got 'no glory,'" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social page late Friday. "He was a weak and pathetic RINO, who was so afraid of being impeached that he became a captive to the radical left Democrats — 'Please, please, please don't impeach me,' he supposedly said."

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, the same judge who is considering a motion by Trump for a special master, or third-party overseer, to go over the seized documents, on Friday released a detailed inventory from the raid showing that classified documents were found mixed in boxes along with personal items including clothing and magazine articles.

Barr, in a separate interview with The New York Times, Friday dismissed the call for the special master and said the inventory list supported the DOJ's claim that the FBI raid was needed to support its claim of needing to safeguard the nation's security.

"As more information comes out, the actions of the department look more understandable," Barr said. He resigned in December 2020 after Trump was pushing him to support his contention that the presidential election was stolen.

Trump, in his social media post, also slammed Barr on the election fraud claims.

"Barr never fought the way he should have for election integrity, and so much else," Trump said. "He started off OK as A.G., but faded fast — Didn’t have courage or stamina. People like that will never Make America Great Again!"

In another post Friday, Trump accused Barr of acting "very slowly" on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, in comments coming after the former attorney general slammed Mueller for making "errors" in the probe.

"Former A.G. Bill Barr was fired long before I left the White House on January 20th," Trump said. "He acted very slowly on the 'No Collusion' Mueller Report in that the FBI and 'Justice' had the ''laptop from hell' in their possession, which totally exonerated me long before Mueller's decision came out, years later — a waste of time & money. The laptop information should have been released before the rigged election, not after it, for the voters to see. He was petrified of the lunatic Dems & of being impeached!"