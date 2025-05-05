GOP: Reconciliation Bill Will Be 'One Big Beautiful Act'

Republican leaders are planning to name the multitrillion dollar reconciliation bill the "One Big Beautiful Act," in honor of President Donald Trump, reported Punchbowl News.

The legislation, aimed at advancing Trump's policies on tax, defense, immigration, border security, energy, and the debt limit, aims to expand the GOP's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

It would also eliminate taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security payments.

Republicans are hoping to piece together a bill they hope to enact by July 4.

"I think the bill can be voted on by Memorial Day to make it out of the House of Representatives," House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday.

Still, there is division on spending cuts – the House is advocating for cuts totaling $1.5 trillion while the Senate is proposing a more modest $4 billion – and Medicaid.

Nearly 80 million Americans are currently enrolled in Medicaid, the federal-state health insurance program for low-income individuals and people with disabilities.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said he told the White House he won't support more than $500 billion in cuts to Medicaid while Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and 12 of his GOP colleagues recently signed a letter to Johnson saying they "cannot and will not support a final reconciliation bill that includes any reduction in Medicaid coverage for vulnerable populations."

"We're trying to do this very carefully. But I wanted to tell our leadership that if you are going to cut above this, you're going to have to persuade about 20 of us, or maybe more, that it's not going to affect the quality of healthcare for individuals who need it, or hospitals," Bacon recently told KETV.