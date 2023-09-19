×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | biden | unga | speech | ukraine

Trump: 'Nobody' Attended Biden's 'Surrender' Speech at UN

By    |   Tuesday, 19 September 2023 05:36 PM EDT

Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to mock President Joe Biden’s “surrender” speech Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“Biden just finished his surrender ('speech') at the United Nations, and nobody, despite all we give them, showed up. No respect for America any longer!” Trump posted.

Indeed, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak skipped the assembly, leaving the U.S. as the sole member out of five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to attend.

“While Sunak and Macron have an excuse, I do think it is telling that they are absent,” Richard Gowan, U.N. director for the International Crisis Group, told CBS News.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also did not attend.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also skipped, as he did last week’s G-20 in India. Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t attend either.

In his speech, Biden appealed to the world leaders who did attend — including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian ambassador to the U.N. ­ — to stand with Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

"Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence," Biden said. "If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?"

The Biden administration is working with Congress to provide another $24 billion to bolster Ukraine. Trump has said he will not commit to funding for Ukraine if he’s elected in 2024, adding that he would end the war in 24 hours.

Zelenskyy, who gave a speech later Tuesday, will visit the White House on Thursday and is expected to meet with congressional leaders.

Related stories:


 

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to mock President Joe Biden's "surrender" speech Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. "Biden just finished his surrender ('speech') at the United Nations, and nobody,...
trump, biden, unga, speech, ukraine
296
2023-36-19
Tuesday, 19 September 2023 05:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved