Trump Slams Opponents in Series of Christmas Messages

Former President Donald Trump posted a series of Christmas messages on his Truth Social network in which he criticized his opponents and described the United States as having taken a complete turn for the worse since he left the White House.

"Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special 'Prosecutor' who, together with his wife and family, HATES 'Trump' more than any other person on earth," Trump wrote in a post.

The former president also stated, "TODAY, LIKE NEVER BEFORE, WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION!"

He asked the public to compare the current situation with what existed during his administration, stating that "just two years ago we were Energy Independent, had almost Zero Inflation, there was no war with Russia and Ukraine (would NEVER have happened!), ISIS was defeated, our Military was rebuilt and respected (before the disaster of Afghanistan), our Border was Strong, the Economy was GREAT, the China Virus was in retreat (Operation Warp Speed was considered a modern day 'miracle'), and we weren't the laughing stock of the World."

Trump also wrote that during his administration, "we had the most SECURE Border in our history, versus the 'horror show' that is happening now, with record setting numbers of people, many of them hardened Criminals (including Killers, Human Traffickers and Drug Dealers), POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY at a rate the likes of which we have never seen before."

In addition, he criticized the final report of the Jan. 6 committee, calling it a "hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years. If I weren’t leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly."

Trump wrote, "I won in 2016, did much better in 2020 (RIGGED!), and the Radical Marxists don’t want to run against me or MAGA in 2024. I had almost nothing to do with January 6th. FREE SPEECH!"