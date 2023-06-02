Trump Blasts Biden During Iowa Town Hall

Former President Donald Trump condemned the "witch hunts" that he has endured throughout his political career and maintained that a "one-side system" is protecting President Joe Biden.

Trump made his remarks in a town hall in Olive, Iowa, Thursday night hosted by Sean Hannity of Fox News.

According to USA Today, Trump described a series of investigations against him as political "election interference."

And he maintained there is a double standard existing between how he is handled by the justice system compared to Biden and his family, Fox News noted.

"They're being protected, and it's a one-sided system — it is a very unfair system, but they're being protected," Trump said. "When you look at all of this criminality like the laptop has so much stuff on it, it's so bad. It's so evil, and yet, they don't want to do anything.

"You can't have law and order in a country where you have such corruption."

And he added: "From the day I got in, I was under siege by people that had been in Washington for many years, put in there by different presidents. In most cases, people that were against me.

"They spied on my campaign, they did all sorts of things. I was under investigation and under siege and so were my people."

USA Today noted Hannity asked about Biden's trip-and-fall while the president attended graduation ceremonies at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

"That was a bad fall," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Trump continued his attacks on political rival Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is also seeking the Republican presidential nomination.

"I don't think he's going to be second that much longer," Trump said at one point. "I think he's going to be third or fourth."

Trump also went after some of his other opponents. He cited low polling numbers for challengers like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

"I don't understand what they're doing," Trump said.