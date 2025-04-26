Trump: 'Trying to Clean Up Mess' Left By Biden in Russia-Ukraine

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday morning that he was working tirelessly to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I'm just trying to clean up the mess that was left to me by Obama and Biden, and what a mess it is," Trump wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post.

The president's announcement comes amid his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vatican City ahead of Pope Francis's funeral.

Trump went on to add, "there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions?' Too many people are dying!!!"