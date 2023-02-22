Report: Trump Tells Biden to 'Get Over Here' for East Palestine Visit

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump became the first nationally prominent politician to visit East Palestine, Ohio; and he called out President Joe Biden for not having visited the embattled village yet.

Now, the former president is looking for others to join him in the effort, regardless of political affiliation.

During his on-site visit of East Palestine's 38-car train derailment, which eventually turned into a toxic chemical spill and massive chemical explosion, Trump told Breitbart News that Biden "chose to go a different route" in traveling to Ukraine and Poland this week, instead of prioritizing Ohio.

The 45th president then advised Biden to "get over here."

"I think he should've come here," Trump said to Breitbart, when referring to Biden. "I think he should've been here. He should've been here, and he chose to go a different route."

The train derailment occurred on Feb. 3, meaning either Biden or Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had a window of more than two weeks to put their political stamp on the East Palestine incident.

But they were slow to react to the public pleas for making an on-site visit to Ohio.

Biden already has left Poland for a return to the U.S., but Buttigieg is scheduled to represent the White House Thursday in Ohio.

During Trump's public speech in East Palestine, while being surrounded by a number of first responders and political leaders, including Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and East Palestine Mayor Trent R. Conaway, the former commander in chief said, "Loud and clear, you are not forgotten. We stand with you."

Trump then added: "This is really America right here; we're standing in America. Unfortunately, as you know, in too many cases, your goodness and perseverance were met with indifference — and betrayal in some cases."

Ohio voted for Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.