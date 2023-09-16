Harvard-Harris Poll: Trump Edges Out Biden by 4

Former President Donald Trump would edge out President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll released Saturday.

According to the poll results from a survey conducted online from Sept. 12-14 among 2,103 registered voters, Trump scored 44% of the vote, compared to 40% against Biden. The former president's numbers were slightly higher in a hypothetical matchup against Vice President Kamala Harris, with 46% for Trump and 40% for Harris.

The numbers come while a majority of those polled, at 58%, said they have doubts about Biden's mental fitness and age for his serving in the White House, and while his approval numbers were under 50% on his management of all issues, with the lowest approval rating, 35%, on inflation.

Meanwhile, Trump netted 57% of the poll's voters to take the top spot among GOP contenders, compared to 10% for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 8% for Vivek Ramaswamy, 6% for Nikki Haley, 4% for Mike Pence, 2% each for Chris Christie and Tim Scott, 1% each for Perry Johnson and Larry Elder, and zero voters for Asa Hutchinson, Ryan Binkley, Doug Burgum, and Will Hurd. A total of 9% said they are undecided.

If Trump were not in the race, 23% said they would vote for DeSantis, followed closely by 22% for Ramaswamy.