Tags: trump | biden | harvard capsharris poll | 2024

Harvard-Harris Poll: Trump Edges Out Biden by 4

By    |   Saturday, 16 September 2023 06:31 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump would edge out President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll released Saturday. 

According to the poll results from a survey conducted online from Sept. 12-14 among 2,103 registered voters, Trump scored 44% of the vote, compared to 40% against Biden. The former president's numbers were slightly higher in a hypothetical matchup against Vice President Kamala Harris, with 46% for Trump and 40% for Harris. 

The numbers come while a majority of those polled, at 58%, said they have doubts about Biden's mental fitness and age for his serving in the White House, and while his approval numbers were under 50% on his management of all issues, with the lowest approval rating, 35%, on inflation. 

Meanwhile, Trump netted 57% of the poll's voters to take the top spot among GOP contenders, compared to 10% for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 8% for Vivek Ramaswamy, 6% for Nikki Haley, 4% for Mike Pence, 2% each for Chris Christie and Tim Scott, 1% each for Perry Johnson and Larry Elder, and zero voters for Asa Hutchinson, Ryan Binkley, Doug Burgum, and Will Hurd. A total of 9% said they are undecided. 

If Trump were not in the race, 23% said they would vote for DeSantis, followed closely by 22% for Ramaswamy.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

