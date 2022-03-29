Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 6 Points in 2024 Rematch

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by 6 points in a possible 2024 rematch, a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey found.

Trump received 47%, Biden 41%, and 12% of voters were undecided when asked to make a selection if the 2024 presidential election were held right now, according to the poll released exclusively to The Hill.

The former president fared better against Vice President Kamala Harris in a hypothetical election matchup. Trump received 49% and Harris 38%.

"I would not give a lot of weight to trial heats right now other than they reflect the weakness of Biden and the administration right now," Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, told The Hill.

"That Trump beats them both by a wide margin suggests most Republican nominees once known fully by the public would beat them unless they are able to pivot out of the current nadir in their numbers."

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll joined other recent polls that have shown bad news for Biden and Democrats.

A McLaughlin Poll released Monday found that only 29% said the United States was headed in the right direction — the lowest level since 2016.

The McLaughlin survey results also said Trump led Biden 49% to 46%, and he led Harris 50% to 42%.

During his Save America rally at Commerce, Georgia, on Saturday night, Trump continued to tease a 2024 presidential run, albeit stopping short of officially announcing his candidacy due to campaign finance regulations.

"The truth is I ran twice, I won twice — and I did much better the second time — and now, we just may have to do it again," Trump told the crowd.

Trump and allies have alleged that voter fraud in several key swing states resulted in Biden winning the 2020 election.

Trump remains the favorite for the 2024 GOP nomination, with 59% of Republican voters saying they would support him, the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll results found. Former Vice President Mike Pence (11%) and Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. (10%) virtually were tied for second place.

If Trump doesn't run again, though, DeSantis (28%) is the favorite over Pence (24%). Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, with 10%, is the only other would-be GOP candidate in double-digits.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey said Harris was ahead of DeSantis by a mere 2 percentage points — 40% to 38%.

DeSantis has become a popular figure among many Republicans for his policies regarding such issues as the COVID-19 pandemic and policing, and running for president would expose him to many more voters.