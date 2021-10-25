Trump Executive Privilege Claims Rejected by Biden

President Joe Biden has again refused to accept executive privilege claims from former President Donald Trump over documents that the Jan. 6 committee is seeking.

CNN has obtained a letter in which White House counsel Dana Remus told National Archivist David Ferriero that Biden would not assert executive privilege over these documents that Trump requested remain secret.

Remus wrote: ''President Biden has considered the former President's assertion, and I have engaged in consultations with the Office of Legal Counsel at the Department of Justice.

''President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified, as to the documents provided to the White House on September 16, 2021, and September 23, 2021. Accordingly, President Biden does not uphold the former President's assertion of privilege.''

Trump has filed a lawsuit to block other documents from being released, and may add these documents to the suit as well.

Remus also said that Biden is instructing the National Archives to, ''absent any intervening court order,'' give the documents to the committee 30 days after notifying Trump.